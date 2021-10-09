Gqeberha sex pest’s reign of online vulgarity comes to an end
WhatsApp sex pest Nicolaas van der Merwe, who used the app to indecently expose himself to women across the country, pleaded guilty on Friday to 13 counts of contravening the Sexual Offences Act.
The 36-year-old Pinelands resident was arrested last week after investigations by the Gauteng provincial police serial and electronic crime investigation unit, which tracked Van Der Merwe to Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.