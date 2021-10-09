Gqeberha sex pest’s reign of online vulgarity comes to an end

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



WhatsApp sex pest Nicolaas van der Merwe, who used the app to indecently expose himself to women across the country, pleaded guilty on Friday to 13 counts of contravening the Sexual Offences Act.



The 36-year-old Pinelands resident was arrested last week after investigations by the Gauteng provincial police serial and electronic crime investigation unit, which tracked Van Der Merwe to Gqeberha...