Good Samaritans give Nelson Mandela Bay runner wings

People open hearts to man desperate to compete in Cape Town marathon

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Kirkwood long-distance runner Gideon Mengo has never been to Cape Town, but thanks to a Facebook post by a Gqeberha resident, he is heading to the Mother City to compete in the Sanlam Cape Town marathon next week, donning new running shoes and gear.



Natasha Potgieter posted two photos of the 44-year-old from Aqua Park after he visited her office with a list asking for donations to get him to the marathon. ..