EFF out to prove it is biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay
The EFF will not enter into a coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay after the November 1 polls, as it predicts an outright winner. The party is contesting all wards in the Bay.
Members filled up the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell on Friday for a community meeting...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.