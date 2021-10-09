Anger boils over after dam murder

Knysna protesters march on police station, demanding justice for Beauty Njozela

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



“As a family we are deeply devastated, unforgiving and looking for answers.”



These were the words of Beauty Njozela’s uncle, who said the murder of his 22-year-old niece had left the small Knysna township community of Nekkies reeling in anger. ..