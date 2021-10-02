Young Afrikaner ANC candidate wants to leave a dent in DA support

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The ANC in the Eastern Cape has pinned its hopes on a 20-year-old Afrikaner who loves wearing vellies.



Christiaan Hendrik Nicolaas Carstens, of Jeffreys Bay in the Kouga municipality, is the ANC’s hope to snatch Ward 8 from the DA, which romped to a victory in the ward in the 2016 polls with 96.6% of the vote...