The Sky (Villa) is the limit

Stylish stay sets tone for exhilarating girls' weekend in Plettenberg Bay, writes Catherine Richards

Premium

I could think of no better way to celebrate Women’s Month in August than by going on a road trip with my friend, Anzelle Kunhardt, to Plettenberg Bay, and meeting up with other journalists and social media influencers from around the country.



Plettenberg Bay is just 230km from Gqeberha and the drive to Plett is spectacular as you travel past scenic Tsitsikamma into the Western Cape...