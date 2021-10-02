No reverse on osmosis plants, says Ndlambe
The Ndlambe municipality has defended the two Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) treatment plants being developed by the contractor in Port Alfred.
Responding to concerns raised about the tender being re-awarded to QFS, municipal spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa said the ruling had related to an administrative mistake and was not because of the project or the contractor. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.