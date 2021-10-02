Humansdorp woman breaks ground in ‘man’s world’
A young Eastern Cape woman is making inroads in what is traditionally considered a male-dominated industry by becoming one of the first female earthmoving machinery operators in SA.
Wanting to spend more time with her husband led Jacky de Grooth down an unexpected career path, because it turns out the Humansdorp woman has a knack for driving massive construction vehicles...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.