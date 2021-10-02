Humansdorp woman breaks ground in ‘man’s world’

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A young Eastern Cape woman is making inroads in what is traditionally considered a male-dominated industry by becoming one of the first female earthmoving machinery operators in SA.



Wanting to spend more time with her husband led Jacky de Grooth down an unexpected career path, because it turns out the Humansdorp woman has a knack for driving massive construction vehicles...