Floodgates open in water plant row

Port Alfred residents at wits’ end over two multimillion-rand projects as many households struggle on without a drop

By Guy Rogers -

Residents of Port Alfred and the Ndlambe municipality are at loggerheads over two treatment plants which together are supposed to produce five million litres of fresh water a day for the parched town.



The battle over the plants heated up two weeks ago when Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) and the Ndlambe municipality celebrated the first 100Ml delivered by the R120m salt water reverse osmosis plant...