Domingo talks cricket, family and Gelvandale

Bay-born Bangladesh head coach says SA could be dark horse of upcoming ICC T20 World Cup

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Former Proteas and Warriors head coach Russell Domingo said time with his family had become even more precious since taking on the role of Bangladesh head coach just over two years ago.



With the Bangladesh team taking up much of his focus since his appointment in August 2019, Domingo’s wife, Genevieve, and two sons have not seen much of him...