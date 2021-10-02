Your Weekend

Brother frantically tried to save drowned boy

Makhanda tragedy intensifies pleas to teach children to swim

Premium
By Sue Maclennan - 02 October 2021

When Monde Qomfo heard children’s panicked shouts and saw them running from a water-filled trench in his neighbourhood, he had no idea his little brother lay dying in the thick clay at the bottom of it.

For their mother, Mantombi, the sight of her child’s lifeless body will haunt her forever. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read