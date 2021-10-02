Brother frantically tried to save drowned boy

Makhanda tragedy intensifies pleas to teach children to swim

Premium By Sue Maclennan -

When Monde Qomfo heard children’s panicked shouts and saw them running from a water-filled trench in his neighbourhood, he had no idea his little brother lay dying in the thick clay at the bottom of it.



For their mother, Mantombi, the sight of her child’s lifeless body will haunt her forever. ..