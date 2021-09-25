A baby’s murder, a mother’s agony

Dad arrested after blind infant punched in face for crying

Called a “moffie”, and punched in the face because he was crying, a blind 10-month-old baby boy was beaten to death this week.



The baby’s father, Jason Mandeka of Bethelsdorp, was arrested and is expected to appear in a Gqeberha court on Monday. He faces a charge of murder...