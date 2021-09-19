Forget the hashtag: the real story of the Chibok kidnappings

'Bring Back Our Girls' tells of resilience and back-channel negotiations that secured the release of the pupils

While people may be well-meaning in posting their support for a particular cause, social media campaigns are not nearly as effective as some make them out to be.



The problem is the nature of the social networks themselves. Trends and algorithms mean that issues have an incredibly short shelf-life, no matter how serious they might be...