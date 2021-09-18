Political heavyweights set to descend on Nelson Mandela Bay voter stations
Several political heavyweights are expected in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend for a final push to convince voters to register for the municipal elections on November 1.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and DA campaign spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube are some of the leaders scheduled to be in the city for the voter registration weekend...
