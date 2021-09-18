Golden rules for responsible pit bull ownership
They’re unfairly maligned and each dog’s personality is different — animal activist
A Gqeberha pit bull owner and animal activist, tired of the stigma attached to her beloved pet, says it is time people took responsibility for the bad reputation the breed of dog has.
“Before you even consider getting a pet, specifically a pit bull, do your research and ensure you can be a competent and responsible owner...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.