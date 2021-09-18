Golden rules for responsible pit bull ownership

They’re unfairly maligned and each dog’s personality is different — animal activist

PREMIUM

A Gqeberha pit bull owner and animal activist, tired of the stigma attached to her beloved pet, says it is time people took responsibility for the bad reputation the breed of dog has.



“Before you even consider getting a pet, specifically a pit bull, do your research and ensure you can be a competent and responsible owner...