Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | Plant a tree for a greener future

September is the month when Arbor Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of planting trees.

PREMIUM
12 September 2021

Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.

These are the words of multibillionaire Warren Buffett, 91, respected worldwide as an investor, philanthropist and business magnate...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read