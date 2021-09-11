Sad reality of working with childhood cancer patients

September is dedicated to raising awareness of childhood cancer and despite many advances in paediatric oncology, cancer remains a leading cause of death in children.



Dr Elmarie Mathews-Walton, a paediatric oncologist at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha, said while it was a sad field to work in, the best thing about working with childhood cancer patients was that they did not feel sorry for themselves...