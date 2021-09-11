Pint-sized fighter Ava overcomes huge health hurdles

Plucky five-year-old completes chemotherapy after battling leukaemia for most of her young life

Ava Lockem’s cancer journey started in December 2018, just after her third birthday, with tests confirming the little girl had leukaemia.



The now five-year-old pint-sized fighter has battled a number of health challenges since she was four months old...