Former Nelson Mandela Bay attorney guilty of fraud, theft
Swanepoel continued to practise after being struck off roll
Disgraced former Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Anne Swanepoel was convicted on 11 charges including theft and fraud in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha on Friday.
Swanepoel, who was struck off the roll of practising attorneys in August 2015, and found guilty in 2011 on a charge of theft of trust monies, will have to wait to learn her fate until November, when sentencing is set to commence...
