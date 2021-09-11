Acting Knysna municipal manager’s contract extended
The contract of Knysna’s acting municipal manager, Dawid Adonis, has been extended by a further three months.
The decision was taken at a special council meeting on Friday. ..
The contract of Knysna’s acting municipal manager, Dawid Adonis, has been extended by a further three months.
The decision was taken at a special council meeting on Friday. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.