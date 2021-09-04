Relief plan for Nelson Mandela Bay food truck owners hit by pandemic
Municipality plans to ease restrictions and provide temporary trading spots at beachfront and in Kariega CBD
With small businesses being among the hardest-hit by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to provide temporary relief to food truck owners by easing some restrictions.
The easing of municipal bylaws includes allowing food trucks to operate in strategic locations such as the parking areas in Kings Beach, Summerstrand and the Kariega CBD...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.