Relief plan for Nelson Mandela Bay food truck owners hit by pandemic

Municipality plans to ease restrictions and provide temporary trading spots at beachfront and in Kariega CBD

With small businesses being among the hardest-hit by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to provide temporary relief to food truck owners by easing some restrictions.



The easing of municipal bylaws includes allowing food trucks to operate in strategic locations such as the parking areas in Kings Beach, Summerstrand and the Kariega CBD...