Deserving winner for final prize

Jill Nolan nominated her daughter, Jacqueline Chapman, a mother of triplets, and won last weekend’s Weekend Post Boardwalk Women’s Month competition.

Nolan had the following to say about her daughter: “She is a mother of triplets - two boys and a girl.

“She is a loving and dedicated wife to her husband, and the most amazing daughter any mom would be proud of.

“She is a teacher at Bluewater Bay Primary School, making a difference in many little lives.

“Despite working and seeing to her family, she has the added stress of her two young boys both having Duchenne muscular dystrophy, that in itself is a full-time job.

“One of the boys is already unable to walk and relies on a wheelchair, as well as assistance for all his routine everyday tasks.

“Jacqueline makes time to take her daughter to dancing and the boys to hydro therapy, and then still oversees three lots of homework.

“Then there is the routine specialist visits as well as a long trip to Red Cross [War Memorial] Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, where the boys are examined every six months.

“All of this means no family holidays as medical expenses take priority.

“There is so much that goes on in her life daily.

“I can see the exhaustion beyond her shining smile, yet she is always available for her family and gives more than 100% to all who meet her.

“She is never too busy to help her parents, siblings and friends.

“She is always the first to offer assistance, whatever the need.

“She is the one who organises all family functions, and brightens everyone’s day with a smile and love.

“She is so deserving of a night off with her husband as at home they are kept busy all the time.”

Chapman and her mother have won a two-night stay for two at The Boardwalk valued at R4,000 a night and dinner at the Bayside Pantry valued at R390.

