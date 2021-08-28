Substations vulnerable while metro dithers
You would think that, because of its vandalism crisis, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro would have jumped at the generous offer by organised business to “adopt” some of its substations.
But no, the metro has still not signed the service level agreement — meant to ensure substations are properly protected — more than a month after the mayoral committee approved the item...
