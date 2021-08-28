Retirement home in drugs, jobs uproar

Leaked emails, reports paint disturbing picture of Bay centre for elderly

PREMIUM

Nurses accused of drugging patients, a bun fight over a catering contract, financial mismanagement allegations and staff hit with a retrenchment threat.



These are just some of the accusations made in interviews and a cache of leaked emails, messages and reports from the Park Drive Retirement Village and Frail Care Centre in Gqeberha...