Retirement home in drugs, jobs uproar

Leaked emails, reports paint disturbing picture of Bay centre for elderly

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde and Michael Kimberley - 28 August 2021

Nurses accused of drugging patients, a bun fight over a catering contract, financial mismanagement allegations and staff hit with a retrenchment threat.

These are just some of the accusations made in interviews and a cache of leaked emails, messages and reports from the Park Drive Retirement Village and Frail Care Centre in Gqeberha...

