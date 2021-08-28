MMA stars fighting for a better life

Beyond the blood and bruises, Gqeberha men seize the chance to build a future for their families

It may seem savage to some, fighting in a cage to make a living. But for two Gqeberha fighters, mixed martial arts has provided an escape from poverty and a life of crime, making them a beacon of hope for others in the impoverished neighbourhood of Kwazakhele they both call home.



Beyond the bloodied and battered bodies, the bruises and even broken bones, Luthando “Shorty” Biko and Sindile “The Ghost” Manengela find ways to balance their rigorous training schedules, teach martial arts classes and spend time with their families...