Accused in R15m perlemoen case released on bail

The men and women arrested in connection with the second-largest haul of perlemoen in the province were released on bail in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.



Wei Ping, 31, Weng Shu Ying, 31, Weiling Yen, 23, and Zhang Beiping, 49, were released on bail of R30,000 with strict conditions...