Award-winning solo show from Gqeberha daredevil Li Lau

‘One Crazy China’ to perform arts festival production at Fairview venue

One half of the daredevil duo, watched by millions of viewers on UK reality show Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, is presenting his first live solo show in Gqeberha.



Li “One Crazy China” Lau will perform his National Arts Festival award-winning production The Magic of Sideshow at the Fairview lounge-bar Nineteen33 on Saturday August 28...