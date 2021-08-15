Vital to identify and nurture sports talent from young age

An opinion piece by education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen this week ruffled more than a few feathers.

In the piece, Jansen wrote about SA's performance at the Olympic Games in Japan which ended earlier in August.

SA athletes brought home “three paltry medals”, to quote Jansen, compared to poorer neighbours Uganda and Ethiopia who got four medals each and Kenya 10.

The ruffled feathers were the result of those who perhaps, did not take the time to read with comprehension what Jansen had written, but simply put SA’s medal haul was disappointing — and that through no fault of the athletes representing us in Tokyo.

In fact, they should be lauded for competing against athletes whose countries support them and sport development in general, not just a select few lucrative codes.

The shame, rather, lies in a system that does not value or, it feels at times, even recognise the importance of sports in society and the need to identify and groom sports stars from an early age.

It is something Jansen touched on: “This week I called experts in sports development around the world.

“The South African problem is soluble, they tell me. It starts with early talent identification.

“Developing a formidable Olympic team is a 12- to 16-year programme of concentrated development that starts with children.”

But how to do that when, as The Herald reported a few weeks ago, the school sports budgets in the Eastern Cape has been slashed — from R1.15m to just more than R300,000 in three years?