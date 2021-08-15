Your Weekend

WORD IN THE HAND: MALAPHOR

SUE DE GROOT | Rub insult into a wound worth its weight in salt or it’s in poor taste

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times 15 August 2021

In one of the myriad missives recently unleashed by the spin doctors of SA’s newest political party, I was flummoxed to read the phrase “to add salt to injury”.

The press officer tasked with this daily bombardment of ideology to the masses — or at least those with the patience to read every newsletter in their inbox — used this term in relation to violence against women and children...

