New Brighton pupils learn to hack it in the IT world
New Brighton could produce the next generation of tech experts as a primary school aims to equip its pupils with the skills to hack it in the IT world.
Over the past week, 270 pupils from Charles Duna Primary School took part in a programming and coding workshop, working on multiple devices and surprising many of their teachers with their prowess...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.