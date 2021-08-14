German killers jailed after mammoth trial, but still no body

Thirteen years to the day that her husband disappeared, mother-of-two Tanja Schroeder can wake up knowing his killers are behind bars.



As German nationals Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler were on Friday respectively sentenced to an effective 25 and 10 years in prison for the murder of Claus Schroeder, the widow could finally breathe a sigh of relief, although the news was still bittersweet...