Bail application postponed for five held in R15m perlemoen bust

Two weeks after being caught with the second-largest haul of perlemoen in the province, the bail application of the five accused got under way in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday.



Wei Ping, 31, Weng Shu Ying, 31, Weiling Yen, 23, Zhang Beiping, 49, and Luthando Mabutya, 36, were caught with six tonnes of perlemoen and arrested after police and the Hawks raided a house in Kamma Heights...