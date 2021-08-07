Woman develops world-first sanitary kit for girls, to be tested in Gqeberha
Young girls in Gqeberha will soon be the first to test a novel sanitary kit that will ensure they never miss a day of school again because of their period.
SISTERHOOD SA Pty and New Africa Education Foundation have entered into a partnership with the aim of ensuring that through Corporate Social Investment funding, the sanitary kit and concept is made available to disadvantaged pupils in public schools...
