The Zen of hiking

Kleinrivier trails are a great way to relax and enjoy the bush and at night you can hole up in a cozy Dassie cabin

PREMIUM

A long time ago, a dinosaur laid himself down to die on an eastern slope of the Kleinrivier valley in the foothills of the Grootwinterhoek mountains and millennia later the spiky sail along his spine has turned to rock, providing a fantastic climb out of the gorge.



Well, that’s probably not really how this section of the Tierhout Trail was formed, but that’s how it looks and feels. ..