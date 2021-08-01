The Zen of hiking
Kleinrivier trails are a great way to relax and enjoy the bush and at night you can hole up in a cozy Dassie cabin
A long time ago, a dinosaur laid himself down to die on an eastern slope of the Kleinrivier valley in the foothills of the Grootwinterhoek mountains and millennia later the spiky sail along his spine has turned to rock, providing a fantastic climb out of the gorge.
Well, that’s probably not really how this section of the Tierhout Trail was formed, but that’s how it looks and feels. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.