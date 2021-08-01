How to grow flowers for the vase that are a cut above
Gladioli are the perfect option and are fairly easy to grow
If you are like me and cannot bear the thought of dried or fake flowers in the house that need regular dusting off, you might consider growing your own cut flowers.
Unfortunately, however, given our precarious economic climate, buying cut flowers is a luxury and are wisely left off the shopping list. Gladioli are fairly easy to grow and a rewarding option...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.