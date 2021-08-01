How to grow flowers for the vase that are a cut above

Gladioli are the perfect option and are fairly easy to grow

If you are like me and cannot bear the thought of dried or fake flowers in the house that need regular dusting off, you might consider growing your own cut flowers.



Unfortunately, however, given our precarious economic climate, buying cut flowers is a luxury and are wisely left off the shopping list. Gladioli are fairly easy to grow and a rewarding option...