Four East Cape gymnasts headed for world champs in Azerbaijan

Four young Eastern Cape gymnasts will represent SA at the 2021 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in November.



Khanyile Mbolekwa,17, Matthew Bosch, 21, Liyema Nxobo, 20, and Siyabulela Siwa,17, form part of the team competing at the championships...