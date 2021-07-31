Strategy launched to stop Nelson Mandela Bay substation vandalism
Municipality brings in businesses to help guard vulnerable substations, stop power outages
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is bringing in reinforcements to deal with its vandalism crisis by roping in organised business to guard its substations.
The proposed partnership is the result of constant power outages in the metro which are not related to Eskom load-shedding...
