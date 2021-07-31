Only two homeless shelters still open in Nelson Mandela Bay

Just two of the five community halls in Nelson Mandela Bay earmarked by the authorities for use as shelters for homeless people when Covid-19 hit SA are still operational.



Though the department of social department and the municipality said this was because the homeless had been reunited with their families or gone back to living on the streets, people who took refuge at the shelters said on Friday that they left due to alleged mistreatment...