Crack leak-repair team swoops on Maitland dune deluge

A helicopter dropped off emergency engineering equipment at a site on the Maitland dunes on Friday where a crack team is working to repair a key main water supply artery from the Churchill-Impofu dam catchment.



The Northfield Engineering team was contracted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after officials were alerted to major seepage coming down from the dunes and running across the beach west of Maitland River mouth...