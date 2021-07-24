Support for raising happy special-needs children
Couple’s journey of learning with their autistic son inspired creation of George’s Legacy Centre
Having experienced the challenges of raising an autistic child first hand, a George couple decided to use their insights to assist other parents on a similar journey.
Johan van Deventer and his wife, Mariza, established the Legacy Centre about five years ago...
