Woolboard building will cost R1.4m to repair after vandals damage roof
Nelson Mandela Bay council chamber trashed
A symbol of power in the metro where some of the most important government decisions are made, Nelson Mandela Bay’s council chamber lies in ruin, with repair work estimated at more than R1.4m.
Yet councillors want to know if it is worth spending a single cent to repair the damage caused by vandals, since the municipality has previously resolved to find a new council building...
