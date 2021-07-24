Mother of brain-damaged baby sues for R4.2m
A Nelson Mandela Bay mother’s worst nightmare was realised when a supposedly healthy pregnancy ended with her child being born with severe brain damage after problems arose during birth.
The distraught woman now intends suing Dora Nginza Hospital and the Eastern Cape health department for more than R4m in damages...
