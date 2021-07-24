Lungisa accuses cops of going on fishing expedition
“A fishing expedition”. This is how former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa described the criminal charges against him which led to his first court appearance on Friday.
Lungisa has been charged under the Disaster Management Act for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations relating to gatherings...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.