Community charity helps struggling Motherwell resident

Grandmother and family given food, clothing and goods to repair home

A pair of off-duty Kabega petrol attendants, in partnership with the Motherwell Community Police Forum, pumped a bit of ubuntu into the home of a single unemployed Motherwell grandmother on Friday.



The donation of groceries, clothes as well as windows and doors to be installed in the home, was made in honour of Mandela Month and initiated by the Luthando M Foundation, launched in 2020 by Kabega Shell petrol station attendant Luthando Mbolekwana, 32...