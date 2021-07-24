At-home medical assessments offered for those wary of Covid-19
A Gqeberha ambulance service is offering at-home health check-ups for anyone too afraid to visit the hospital for fear of contracting Covid-19.
BesMed is offering patient assessments on your doorstep, to either put your mind at ease about your health or recommend that a trip to the hospital might be worth the risk...
