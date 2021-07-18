Foraging feast at Stirlings unlocks region’s fine flavours

The Karoo tasting menu at Stirlings at The Ibis in Nieu-Bethesda was one of the very best food experiences we have had the privilege of enjoying.

We stumbled upon Stirlings quite by accident and so had zero expectations of what we were in for.

According to Stirlings chef Barbara Weits, her food is inspired by the Karoo and the bountiful ingredients this arid region offers.

“The six courses take you on a Karoo foraging journey, letting you experience the exciting and unique flavours of the region,” she said.

“We don’t want you to just enjoy a meal but rather feel like you are part of an adventure through time, tradition, and the discovery of new flavours and taste combinations.”

On arrival, we were shown to our cosy wooden table, sparkling with fairy lights under a cloche centrepiece and surrounded by tasteful art and funky decor.

Weits welcomed us with a tincture of medicinal herbs in a cut crystal sherry glass and explained that all her ingredients were home grown in her organic garden, foraged from the surrounding veld or sourced from local suppliers.

As the first plates were placed in front of us, I noticed with amazement the antique timepiece drizzled with paté, which made me think of artist Salvador Dali’s famous melting clock.

Weits the the clock symbolised that time moves slower in the Karoo.

She explained how she smoked the cashew nut butter with kapokbos, and hand-milled the wheat used for her homemade bread in the 100-year-old mill at the top of the village which only operates when the water furrows are opened to supply water to that part of town.

The plate was finished off with a pickled agave bud which provided the perfect tangy crunch to the dish.