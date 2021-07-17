No task too big for little people
Bay mom on mission to raise funds for some of province’s sickest children
When her best friend died of cancer at a young age, Lynne Gadd-Claxton did some soul searching and found herself staring at a newspaper advert for the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (Choc).
She cut out the ad and walked around with it in her pocket for about a week before applying for the position at the 11th-hour...
