Nelson Mandela Bay braces for aftershocks

Economic effects of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng violence set to be felt in coming days

PREMIUM

Bare shelves and a shortage of supplies — rampant rioting and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have upended crucial supply chains, with the far-reaching economic effects feared to hit Nelson Mandela Bay in a few days.



This has renewed calls for calm, with organised business urging residents to resist the urge to panic buy...