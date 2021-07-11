SA producers scoop World Wine Awards
Two SA wine producers flew the nations flag high at the recent 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards in London claiming gold and platinum status for their noteworthy flavours.
Tokara, a proud Stellenbosch cabernet producer, excelled at the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards with two gold medals and all five wines entered in the competition breaking the venerable 90 point barrier...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.