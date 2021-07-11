‘Overcomer’ changes narrative for rape survivors

A Gelvandale woman’s journey of navigating life after being raped by a policeman, having an abortion and numerous suicide attempts, has led her to write a book on how she overcame her challenges.



Overcomer is also Nicky Harmse’s way of honouring her father, Garth Rademeyer, a police reservist for 40 years who died in 2020...